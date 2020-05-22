MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A print shop owner in Manchester has created a movement to generate revenue for his fellow small businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

At Artisan Ink, a custom design & print shop in Manchester, you’ll find dozens of T-shirts branded with logos of local businesses.

This is all a part of what owner Rob Clark calls the #BetterTogether movement.

“I just thought of the idea to help other small businesses generate revenue and kind of stay afloat,” he said.

In response to the pandemic, Clark opened up his shop to small businesses and charities looking to make a difference.

They can choose a T-shirt design, free of charge, that will be offered on Artisan Ink’s online shop: https://better.artisaninkmade.com/collections/shop-all. Customers are able to purchase the items to show support for their favorite local businesses.

Ten dollars from every shirt sold goes directly back to the business.

“Some places are using the money for their employees or business, some are donating to charity,” Clark explained.

Restaurants and businesses along Main Street are among the nearly 30 businesses participating in this #BetterTogether movement.

Elizabeth Hall is the co-owner of The Angry Egg and says choosing to participate was a no-brainer.

She chose to use the proceeds from their shirts to give back to her eight furloughed staff members.

So far they’ve had 40 orders and she says seeing their logo on the streets of Manchester is encouraging.

“Manchester itself is just such a wonderful community and then to have this program going on, it just brings us even closer together,” Hall said. “Literally it is #BetterTogether.”

One customer says she’s purchased three shirts from the movement already, and she and her family love wearing them in support.

“I thought it was amazing,” said Amy Angelo, a Manchester resident. “A good way to support the merchants here while we can and get that money back in the community. And then just wearing them proudly through town.”

Any business or charity interested can sign up on Artisan Ink’s website, and Clark encourages everyone who purchases a shirt to use the hashtag “Better Together” on social media.

“It’s all about staying together and supporting each other and getting through this,” he said. “I think if we can do that and support each other, we’re all going to come out ahead.”