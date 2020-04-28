CT Checkup: Southington farm feeds those in-need during pandemic with community-supported agricultural program

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — At the Lewis Educational Agricultural Farm, their motto is ‘Buy Local–Eat Fresh–Be Healthy.’ During this pandemic, however, this isn’t possible for everyone and they are here to help.

“Our community supports us. We have to support our community,” said Mark Ramsay, Executive director of LEAF. “Without our community, we’d be nothing.”

The nonprofit has been in Southington for seven generations and provides fresh produce through a community-supported agriculture program.

Those who purchase a farm share are entitled to a weekly portion of produce for the harvest period.

During this coronavirus pandemic, Ramsay realized the CSA program could make an impact on those facing food insecurity through donations.

“It’s going to feed local families who may have food insecurity with fresh, locally-grown produce that’s raised on our farm,” he said. “It’s a great way to eat healthy for people who might not be able to afford it at this time.”

Their 5-week spring starter begins on May 12th and they’ve already received $1,000 in donations, which the farm has matched.

Ramsay says that roughly $225 can feed two people for 18 weeks.

“It’s amazing how generous people are being during these tough times,” he said. “People are donating anything from $5 to $1,000.”

Donations can be made on the farm’s website and those in need can contact the Southington Department of Social Services which is in charge of distribution.

And Ramsay says that the number of CSA shareholders this year has tripled because of Coronavirus concerns.

“Because it’s produced at the farm, less hands are going to touch it,” he said. “There’s less threat of any contamination and like I said, it’s picked fresh.”

For more information: http://www.leafct.com/