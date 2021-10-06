CT Children’s Medical Center sees rise in kids seeking urgent mental health care

Conn. (WTNH) — Many celebrated the return to the classroom after a year of remote learning and being at home. However, the transition back has been difficult for some children.

“Now you’re back in school, now you’re back around people, and now you’re back in a routine,” said Dr. Melissa Santos, Division Chief of Pediatric Psychology at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. “There’s still a lot of worry that people have with the pandemic. I don’t think that structure has helped kids as much as maybe we hoped it would.”

Santos said there are more and more people coming in to seek immediate mental health care.

“We have seen a sharp rise in the number of kids, particularly coming into our emergency room, for things like depression, anxiety, suicide attempt, aggression, and eating disorders,” Santos said.

If your child needs help, Santos said there are many resources in place statewide.

“You know them best,” Santos said. “If you’re concerned about something, ask them or get the people who know them best involved: the pediatrician, the people at school, because they can connect you to the resources you may need.”

Santos also recommends practicing and modeling good coping skills at home. That can include going for a walk after a tough day and talking about how you’re feeling. She said, by doing that, you’re demonstrating healthy ways to manage those feelings when you start to feel stressed and overwhelmed.

There is a crisis hotline available. You can call 211 for immediate assistance.