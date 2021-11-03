CT Children’s partners with Hartford Yard Goats, City of Hartford to get kids 5-11 vaccinated against COVID

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Children’s is teaming up with the Hartford Yard Goats and the City of Hartford to get as many children in the five to 11 age group vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible. The announcement was made Wednesday at Dunkin’ Donuts park.

They will have two large clinics available to the public to ease the pressure on the pediatric offices.

From the health director on down, doctors are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated because this will put them back on the road to a normal school year, plus it will eliminate a lot of testing when there’s a positive case in schools.

The state’s Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani explained there are trying to get as many kids vaccinated as possible, “to get back to normalcy in education and in socializing, and then being with her friends. This is a safe vaccine and I encourage all of you to allow your children the opportunity to move forward with their lives, as well, and make the best of it by getting vaccinated.”

The clinics will be open Sunday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Hartford

Child vaccination clinics scheduled at Dunkin' Donuts Park

