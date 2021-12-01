CT Children’s patients to get new sports-themed gowns through Disney’s ‘Team of Heroes’ project

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The fight against COVID-19 continues and now there is another variant to concern ourselves with. But, the message Wednesday at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) perhaps signifies hope and optimism moving forward.

The Team of Heroes project, a Disney Hospitals Initiative, has been three years in the making. It finally had its unveiling Wednesday.

It’s a partnership between CCMC, Disney, and ESPN. Along with patients and their families, ESPN, Disney, and CCMC team members showed off never before seen sports jersey patient gowns and Disney sports-themed content.

Before playing in the NFL, Shelton native Dan Orlovsky visited CCMC as a member of the UConn Huskies. That visit made an impression.

“I think the thing that took me away was watching the team members. The nurses and the doctors kind of work magic each and every day and provide inspiration and moments of joy,” Orlovsky said.

Young hospital patients walked a red carpet as they modeled the new gowns.

Among those taking it all in was CCMC President and CEO Jim Shmerling.

“Connecticut Children’s is absolutely honored to be one of the first hospitals in the country to partner with Disney for the Disney Hospitals Initiative, which includes the impressive mural behind me,” Shmerling said.

That mural includes scenes from popular Disney movies like “Black Panther,” “Pocahontas” and “The Lion King.”