CT Dems. host DNC Night 4 watch party at Dunkin’ stadium in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Democrats are having a big watch party in Hartford Thursday for Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention.

The festivities kicked off at 7 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

It’s the first time in state history that Democratic party leaders are hosting a virtual watch party. They chose the stadium because it allows for a safe, outdoor party that sticks to the rules surrounding COVID-19 safety.

Staff prepared the field earlier Thursday because that is where attendees will watch the DNC on a big screen jumbotron.

There are 81 delegates who cast their votes earlier in the week, nominating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president and vice president respectively.

Party leaders say Thursday is about unity.

Connecticut Democrats also released a video earlier Thursday that includes Tony award-winning actors and playwrights, television producers, singer-songwriters, students, and elected officials proclaiming why they support the Biden ticket.

Attendees Thursday will include Governor Ned Lamont, the Federal Delegation, and former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd.