CT Dept. of Public Health releases updated guidance on COVID-19 policies for schools

(WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has released updated guidance on COVID-19 policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance regarding quarantine.

The updated guidance from the CDC was released on Dec. 27, stating that people who are fully vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19 only have to isolate for five days.

The new guidance from DPH says individuals in a school setting who have mild symptoms related to COVID-19 should immediately isolate at home, test for the virus, and remain away from activities outside of the home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for at least five days, or longer if symptoms persist. Anyone who tests positive should wear a mask for an additional five days at all times when around other people.

CT DPH

Here’s a look at the updated guidance:

Fully vaccinated – with symptoms:

Isolate at home

Test for COVID-19 (self-test or testing site)

If NEGATIVE – return to activity fever-free after 24 hours

If POSITIVE – Isolate for at least 5 days

Wear a mask for an additional 5 days

Fully vaccinated – exposed/no symptoms:

Continue with in-person learning

Test for COVID-19

COnsider quarantine from other activities

Wear a mask for 10 days

Partially vaccinated/Unvaccinated – with symptoms:

If EXPOSED – Isolate for 5 days

Test for COVID-19 (self-test or testing site)

Return to activity on day 6 or later

Wear a mask for an additional 5 days

If NO EXPOSURE – Isolate at home

If NEGATIVE – return to activity whenever symptom-free

If POSITIVE – Isolate for 5 days

Return to activity on day after symptom-free

Wear a mask for an additional 5 days

Partially vaccinated/Unvaccinated – No symptoms:

Exposure outside of school day: Quarantine at home for 5 days Test for COVID-19 Wear a mask for an additional 5 days



People who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and have been a close contact should quarantine at home and test for the virus five days after the exposure.