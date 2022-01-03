CT Dept. of Public Health releases updated guidance on COVID-19 policies for schools

(WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has released updated guidance on COVID-19 policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance regarding quarantine.
The updated guidance from the CDC was released on Dec. 27, stating that people who are fully vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19 only have to isolate for five days.
The new guidance from DPH says individuals in a school setting who have mild symptoms related to COVID-19 should immediately isolate at home, test for the virus, and remain away from activities outside of the home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for at least five days, or longer if symptoms persist. Anyone who tests positive should wear a mask for an additional five days at all times when around other people.
Here’s a look at the updated guidance:
Fully vaccinated – with symptoms:
- Isolate at home
- Test for COVID-19 (self-test or testing site)
- If NEGATIVE – return to activity fever-free after 24 hours
- If POSITIVE – Isolate for at least 5 days
- Wear a mask for an additional 5 days
Fully vaccinated – exposed/no symptoms:
- Continue with in-person learning
- Test for COVID-19
- COnsider quarantine from other activities
- Wear a mask for 10 days
Partially vaccinated/Unvaccinated – with symptoms:
- If EXPOSED – Isolate for 5 days
- Test for COVID-19 (self-test or testing site)
- Return to activity on day 6 or later
- Wear a mask for an additional 5 days
- If NO EXPOSURE – Isolate at home
- If NEGATIVE – return to activity whenever symptom-free
- If POSITIVE – Isolate for 5 days
- Return to activity on day after symptom-free
- Wear a mask for an additional 5 days
Partially vaccinated/Unvaccinated – No symptoms:
- Exposure outside of school day:
- Quarantine at home for 5 days
- Test for COVID-19
- Wear a mask for an additional 5 days
People who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and have been a close contact should quarantine at home and test for the virus five days after the exposure.