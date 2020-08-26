CT Freedom Alliance, CT parents file suit against CT Dept. of Ed over mask requirement in schools

A staff member holds the door open for kids on the first day of school at Goodwin Frazier Elementary School in New Braunfels, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day. (Mikala Compton/Herald-Zeitung via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The CT Freedom Alliance LLC and four Connecticut parents and their children filed a lawsuit against the CT Department of Education and Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona Tuesday over the school mask mandate.

The CT Freedom Alliance reports that they and their clients have filed suit because, they say, the Dept. of Ed and Cardona “have violated state law and the Connecticut Constitution in issuing the school mask mandate on the basis of no legal authority, either in statute or in regulation.”

The plaintiffs allege a denial of equal access to education, denial of due process, and claim negligence because “the Defendants have caused, or are likely to imminently cause, physical harm to the Children, and emotional distress and harm to the Children and the Parents.”

In a statement regarding the lawsuit, CT Freedom Alliance says science proves masks and face coverings are ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, and that the extended wear harms children.

The science is clear that these masks and face coverings are not only woefully ineffective at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but also emotionally, psychologically, and physically

harmful to children when worn for extended periods of time. What the state did in the name of public health will, in actuality, cause tremendous harm to the health of hundreds of thousands of children across the state. We intend to submit scientific evidence in court to support our position, something the Department of Education and Commissioner Cardona failed to do before issuing these mandates. – The CT Freedom Alliance

The case documents can be found here: http://civilinquiry.jud.ct.gov/CaseDetail/PublicCaseDetail.aspx?DocketNo=HHDCV20613

