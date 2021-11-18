CT healthcare heroes honored for resiliency, care on frontlines of pandemic

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s healthcare heroes were recognized Thursday night in a ceremony in Farmington.

The event took place at the Farmington Gardens and was hosted by News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House.

Seventeen honorees ranging from doctors to nurses, specialists to organizations were celebrated for their resiliency, resourcefulness, professionalism, and care on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Honoree Lisa Kalafus, vice president and Chief Nursing Officer at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, told News 8, “I couldn’t honestly do it without the tremendous support of our team at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare. Our nurses, especially our frontline staff, we need their expertise and their input to make great changes and to improve patient outcomes. It’s a true honor.”