CT lawmakers accused of drinking on capitol complex grounds after video appears to show state rep. needing help on House floor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bit of a controversy at the state capitol this week. Lawmakers are accused of drinking on the grounds during the session.

This came to light after Hartford Courant columnist Kevin Rennie posted some video from CTN on his blog. It showed a state representative appearing to need help on the floor of the House.

State Rep. Robin Comey (D-Branford) was speaking and, at times, appeared to lose her place, speaking then stopping and sitting down. Her colleagues came to her side.

Rep. Comey released a statement admitting to drinking:

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior last Thursday night. That evening, while speaking on H.B. 6558, I suddenly and unexpectedly began to feel unwell. This was due to several factors, including anxiety, exhaustion, and, regrettably, the wine I had with dinner. In an abundance of caution, I did not drive home and remained in Hartford until the following morning. This type of behavior is not typical for me. I take full responsibility for my error in judgment.”

Rennie published the video on his blog and reported others had been drinking at the capitol complex.

Wednesday, House Speaker Matt Ritter acknowledged he and the majority leader warned state lawmakers to be responsible.

“I did read the blog and I think it’s fair to say that me and Jason have admonished people,” he said. “There’s no question that we expect people to be adults. To understand the consequences of decisions. And I have been clear with people that if it happens again there will be consequences associated with it.”

Gov. Ned Lamont weighed in saying, “Be careful, you are in the public house, the people’s house; respect that.”

Those caught drinking could be discipline including losing committee assignments.