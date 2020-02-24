CT lawmakers push for ‘bold rebuilding plan’ for Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a push to help Puerto Rico, advocates and lawmakers will gather Monday morning to talk about what they are calling a bold rebuilding plan.

It’s still a pretty dire situation there. Months after the earthquakes, some Puerto Rican’s are still living in tents. At this point, 80 percent of the schools on the island are still closed. That’s part of the reason why advocates and Senator Richard Blumenthal are gathering here at the Spanish American Merchants Association in just a few hours.

Sen. Blumenthal say they’re calling for a bold rebuilding plan. Blumenthal just returned from a two day trip to Puerto Rico, touring four schools, a health center, and a camp where people have been living in tents for months. He says only a fraction of the aid needed is getting sent to the island.

Now, local groups are helping like the Yale-New Haven North East Medical group recently traveled down with help from Stamford-based Americares who shipped all the supplies.

Also, Lamont is welcoming families here too.



The press conference kicks off at 10 a.m. in Hartford.