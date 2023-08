ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The CT Lottery Corporation is advising players who have lottery tickets that were incorrectly marked hold on to them, according to a statement.

The lottery terminal may have been incorrect in evaluating tickets. The tickets affected were sold beginning on May 21.

Anyone who thinks their ticket was improperly marked can call 860-713-2700, email CTLotterySecurity@ctlottery.org or bring the ticket to CT Lottery Headquarters in Rocky Hill.