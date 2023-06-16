Conn. (WTNH) — A Monroe man was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 10 years of parole after allegedly sexually abusing three underage girls.

Hector Torres, 34, used Snapchat, text and FaceTime to inappropriately communicate with girls ages 11-12 and coerce them to engage in sexual activity with him, according to court documents.

Torres made physical contact with the girls multiple times in February 2021, picking them up in his car and bringing them to a parking lot in Hartford where he filmed himself engaging in sexual activity with them.

He promised them money, sneakers, food and vaping supplies if they complied.

Torres was arrested in April 2021 and pled guilty to two counts of coercion and enticement of minors, and one count of production of child pornography in March 2023.