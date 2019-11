HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man accused of trying to sell a newly-outlawed ghost gun is scheduled to appear in a Hartford courtroom on Friday.

Hartford police say 37-year-old Carlos Rosado was not only trying to sell a firearm he did not have a permit for, but the weapon also didn’t have a serial number. Hence the term “Ghost gun.”

Rosado is facing various weapons charges, including possession of an assault weapon.