CT officials to call on FDA to combat hidden vapes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials will call on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take action against what are called hidden vapes on Monday.

Hidden vapes are e-cigarettes disguised as smart watches and cell phone cases, and can even be hidden inside sweatshirts.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal wants the FDA to ban sales of those products immediately.

His announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday in Hartford.

