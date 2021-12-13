CT Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force engages community members in conversation

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force invited the community to join the conversation Monday night.

The task force gathered at West Hartford Town Hall to discuss the importance of diversity in policing as well as improving police interactions with those with disabilities.

Both sub-committees recently released reports on ways to make changes in order to improve police-community relationships.

“It’s not something we can do overnight, we didn’t get here overnight so it’s going to take some time. It starts with dialogue, it starts with connection. At the end of the day, we want everyone to go home safe, we want everybody to be treated as human beings,” said one attendee at the session.

The task force is holding another community discussion Wednesday night at the Farmington Public Library.