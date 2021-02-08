Phase 1b COVID vaccine distribution expanding; CT residents 65-74 able to enroll starting Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Connecticut age 65-74 will be able to enroll for the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Monday, the state announced they are expanding Phase 1B COVID vaccine distribution to those 65-74. Residents in that age group will be able to officially begin signing up for the vaccine Thursday, Feb. 11.

Vaccinations for individuals over the age of 75 and those within Phase 1a will continue as they have been.

The governor’s office said Monday, “With approximately 350,000 individuals in Connecticut between the ages of 65 and 74, and a slightly increased but relatively small weekly supply of the vaccine being received in the state from the federal government, Governor Lamont and state public health officials are stressing the need for patience on the part of Connecticut residents. Currently, the state anticipates receiving about 60,000 first doses of the vaccine per week from the federal government.”

Those officially eligible for the vaccine in Connecticut starting Thursday include those age 65 and older, healthcare providers, medical first responders, staff, and residents of long-term care facilities, staff, and residents of certain congregate living facilities.

“In a perfect world, we would receive enough doses of the vaccine to make it available to everyone in Connecticut right now. However, each state is being given a very limited supply, which is why we need to phase it in and give priority to the most vulnerable populations,” Governor Lamont said. “I know that people are anxious to receive it, and I will continue advocating for our state to receive increased allocations in the coming weeks and months.”

“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted older individuals and individuals in traditionally underserved communities,” Connecticut Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “Now that we’ve vaccinated the majority of our highest risk age group, we are ready to move to those over the age of 65. However, we want to ensure that within this high-risk group, we focus on getting vaccines to individuals within the group who come from communities that have been hardest hit by the virus, namely our Black and Latino communities. We are working with our vaccine providers and other community partners to identify underserved areas and focus vaccine resources into those areas, including providing transportation assistance and other solutions to address barriers to vaccine access.”

All eligible residents are required to make an appointment in advance of receiving the vaccine. To find available vaccination clinics throughout the state, residents can visit ct.gov/covidvaccine and enter their zip code.

Even though the state is not opening enrollment to those 65+ until Thursday, some providers started sign-ups for those 65+ Monday because they have extra vaccine doses and don’t want them to go to waste.

Appointments can be made utilizing the following tools: