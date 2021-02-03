CT residents now able to renew driver’s license, non-driver ID online

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday, Connecticut residents will now be able to renew their driver’s license and non-driver ID cards online.

This new option part of the Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) effort to offer more online services and “improve convenience and efficiency.”

The idea, get out of the DMV line and get online.

The state says the online renewal option has “already been offered to residents whose driver’s license or non-driver ID expired within the last 45 days. As part of the soft-launch of the new service during the last two months, more than 20,000 individuals have already successfully renewed online.”

Here is how it will work:

Eligible residents will get an invitation by mail or email to make the renewal online and make a payment electronically via credit or debit card.

Upon successful completion of the online renewal, the individual should receive their renewed license or non-driver ID by mail within 20 days.

For commercial drivers, the DMV has also launched two new services to make it earlier to complete DMV transactions online and/or on-the-go on your phone:

“The Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Portal serves as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for the carrier industry (trucking companies) to complete transactions. In addition, the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Medical Certificate Portal gives these drivers the option of electronically sending their medical certificates directly to the DMV’s Driver Services Division from their mobile device.”

The state says, “The department’s efforts to modernize and expand online services to allow more credential holders in the state to safely and securely apply, renew, reinstate, and pay for credentials more efficiently became more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, it moved to an appointment-only system, which helped reduce wait times and kept residents safe.”

“The DMV’s accomplishments in announcing this new service are just one part of our broader efforts to be more accessible to our residents, and it became clearer how important that was during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Lamont said. “The DMV rose to the occasion and moved forward quickly to launch online renewal and implement other services, including appointment scheduling, to make sure we not only kept our residents safe but continued our work to modernize state government.”

“Like many organizations, COVID has created challenges for the DMV, but we have continued to do everything we can to keep both our customers and workers safe,” DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said. “Our focus remains on modernizing our services and processes so we can better serve the residents of Connecticut by moving services online, reducing wait times, and providing top tier customer service.”

All of the DMV’s services can be found online by visiting ct.gov/dmv.