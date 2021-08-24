CT Restaurant Association says financial security is in danger of being wiped out by the Delta variant

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTNH) – The Connecticut Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association, and 50 other state restaurant association partners sent a letter to Congressional leadership for a swift replenishment of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Connecticut has more than 2,000 pending applications that total more than $489 million in stabilization funding that would be addressed by the $60 billion proposed replenishment bills.

The local restaurant industry says their financial security is in danger of being wiped out by the Delta variant.

“There are thousands of Connecticut small business owners stuck in limbo waiting to find out if Congress will act to provide the stability they need to make it through this new pandemic threat and into the future,” said CT Restaurant Association Executive Director Scott Dolch. “The rise of coronavirus variants like delta threaten to push these restaurants closer to permanently closing their doors. It’s time for Congress to step in and fulfill the promise of the RRF.”

The National Restaurant Association survey found that nationally, a majority of consumers have already changed their dining behavior.

Specifically, the survey found:

6 in 10 adults changed their restaurant use due to the rise in the delta variant

19% of adults have stopped going out to restaurants

9% have cancelled existing plans to go out to a restaurant in recent weeks

37% have ordered takeout or delivery instead of going out to a restaurant

19% have chosen to sit outside instead of inside when going out to a restaurant

To read the full letter, click here.