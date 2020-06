Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that all Connecticut school districts will be allowed to hold in-person graduation ceremonies starting July 6.

The governor said these events will have to “follow certain health and safety protocols.”

Connecticut schools have been shut with students home learning since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We're letting school districts know that they can begin holding in-person graduation ceremonies beginning July 6, following certain health and safety protocols.



I'll have more details during my 4PM news briefing today. Tune in! — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 3, 2020

