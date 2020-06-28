CT Science Center reopens to general public June 28 with restrictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Science Center is getting back to business Sunday. The popular downtown Hartford attraction is now reopened to the general public amid the ongoing pandemic – with some changes.

The CT Science Center reopened to members only on June 20 and Corporate Rewards Partner Employees June 25, but Sunday, June 28 the Science Center reopened for the general public.

RELATED: Connecticut Science Center prepares to reopen its doors next week

First, you’ll have to reserve a specific time slot for your visit by buying your tickets online. This helps employees limit capacity inside the building to keep your family safe. You’ll also have to wear a mask and get your temperature checked when you enter.

The Mystic Aquarium, too, has opened its doors to the public during Phase 2. Amusement parks in the state are set to open to the public in July.