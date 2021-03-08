 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

CT sees its first death from U.K. COVID-19 variant

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has seen its first death from the U.K. COVID-19 variant, Governor Ned Lamont’s office reported Monday afternoon.

The State Department of Public Health reported Monday the state now has a total of 81 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19, commonly known as the U.K. variant.

RELATED: CT’s COVID-19 positivity rate March 08, 2021 increases to 2.63%; hospitalizations down by 40; 21 additional virus-related deaths

The state said, “The specimen collection dates for these newly identified cases are from between Jan. 29 and Feb. 17, 2021, and the individuals involved range in age from 15 to 55 years old.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Mayor Bronin gives State of the City address

News /

Trinity College to host two separate, in-person commencement ceremonies in May

News /

15-year-old taken to hospital after being shot by father, Hartford police say

News /

UConn's Hartford campus closed Monday after equipment malfunction

News /

Virtual public hearing to be held Monday surrounding climate change initiative Gov. Lamont wants CT to join

News /

Three people transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss