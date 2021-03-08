CT sees its first death from U.K. COVID-19 variant

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has seen its first death from the U.K. COVID-19 variant, Governor Ned Lamont’s office reported Monday afternoon.

The State Department of Public Health reported Monday the state now has a total of 81 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19, commonly known as the U.K. variant.

RELATED: CT’s COVID-19 positivity rate March 08, 2021 increases to 2.63%; hospitalizations down by 40; 21 additional virus-related deaths

The state said, “The specimen collection dates for these newly identified cases are from between Jan. 29 and Feb. 17, 2021, and the individuals involved range in age from 15 to 55 years old.”