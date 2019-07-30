CT state officials meeting to discuss Hurricane Maria victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A meeting to discuss Connecticut’s efforts to assist Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria is set to take place on Tuesday.

Governor Ned Lamont and community groups will meet in Hartford to discuss the efforts and response to the needs of Puerto Rican evacuees displaced by the devastating storm in 2017.

Members of the local Puerto Rican community will also share their experiences of how the state has helped them.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

