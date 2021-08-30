CT State Police investigate cause of incident at Hartford pump station

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause of an incident that happened Sunday at the Hartford pump station.

Department of Administrative Services Property & Facilities Manager Doug Moore released a statement Monday with an update about the incident. Moore said a serious incident occurred in the pump station located at 474 Capitol Avenue Sunday morning that affected the Capital Area System.

The pump station provides heating and cooling services to several buildings in the Capitol District.

The Pump House is used to distribute steam and chilled water received from the Capitol District Energy Center Cogeneration Associates (CDECCA) Energy Plant located at 490 Capital Avenue to the state and privately-owned buildings and facilities connected to the heating and cooling loop.

Moore said Department of Administrative Services (DAS) Facilities management notified building management, staff, and tenants on Sunday. He said DAS is working to restore services to these buildings as quickly as possible in the coming days using alternative systems. Cooling services have so far been restored to 101 Lafayette Street.

The following buildings were affected by this incident:

Legislative Office Building 300 Capitol Ave Underwood Tower A(M24-6PP) 2 Park Place Underwood Tower B (M12-24PP) 24 Park Place Spartan Towers LLC 25 Sigourney Bushnell Theater 166 Capitol Ave United Way 30 Laurel St 18/20 Trinity 18/20 Trinity 30 Trinity 30 Trinity 231 Capitol Library (Judicial) 231 Capitol Ave Armory (military) 360 Broad St CT Education Association 21 Oak St 79 Elm Street (DEEP) 79 Elm Street 75 Elm Street (Judicial) 75 Elm Street 410-474 Capitol Avenue 410-474 Capitol Avenue 101 Lafayette (Judicial) 101 Lafayette State Office Building 165 Capitol Ave

Moore said the explosion was limited to the CAS Pump House and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.