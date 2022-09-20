HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative is currently in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona ravages the island.

State Rep. Minnie Gonzalez (D-Hartford), who was born in Puerto Rico, was there visiting her sister when the hurricane hit.

Gonzalez spoke with News 8 over Zoom to show what is happening.

“For me, it was a very bad experience,” Gonzalez said. “I think that people here in the island, they were ready for a tropical storm, that was it, and even though the people were getting ready, I think they were getting ready for a tropical storm.”

Gonzalez said roads are bad and there are a lot of mudslides.

“[There] is no power and is no water,” Gonzalez said.

That is leading to great needs.

“It’s a lot of people that lost their homes,” she said. “It’s a lot of people like we were staying in a little house, and we got a lot of water through the windows and through a door.”