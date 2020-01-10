Breaking News
CT to enter settlement in Sheff v. O’Neill desegregation case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Attorney General William Tong will present a settlement on Friday afternoon in the Sheff v O’Neill case.

Officials say that this settlement would place the state on a pathway to end 30 years of litigation over how to reduce racial isolation of schools in Hartford.

In 1989, when Milo Sheff was in fourth grade, he became the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit that challenged the segregation of Hartford public schools.

In 1996, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and ordered the state to take measures that would integrate the schools.

Tong will hold a press conference on the settlement after the court hearing at 2:30 p.m. at Hartford Superior Court, at 95 Washington Street.

He will be joined by Governor Ned Lamont, State Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel A. Cardona, plaintiffs’ attorney Martha Stone of the Center for Children’s Advocacy, Elizabeth Horton Sheff, and NAACP Legal Defense Fund Attorney Deuel Ross.

