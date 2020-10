EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is headed to a pop-up coronavirus testing site in the Hartford area today.

Sen. Murphy will be in East Hartford encouraging community members to get tested for COVID-19. He’ll be joined by other state and local officials.

It’s all happening at the Summerfield Townhouses on the plain Drive. That event gets started at about 12:15 p.m.