NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced on Tuesday the hearing decision for a registered home improvement contractor following an investigation of his company performing unlicensed work and causing significant damage to homes.

The Department of Consumer Protection began investigating Justin Lanno, and his company CT Heat Pros, after receiving several allegations that the company performed on licensed work that caused damage to consumers’ homes.

Officials said Lanno did not elect to defend the case. After looking into the allegations the hearing officer issued to revoke Lanno’s home improve contractor registration, assess $74,625 in civil penalties and pay $152,265.07 in restitution to the impacted consumers.

The Department of Consumer Protection is now working with consumers to help them receive payment related to the restitution by helping them submit applications to the Home Improvement Guaranty Fund.

In July 2021, the Department of Consumer Protection issued a call for additional complaints from consumers after receiving more than two dozen complaints from consumers against Lanno and his business CT Heat Pros LLC. The department then received more than 40 more complaints against Lanno and his business.

“Many families suffered substantial financial harm and distress as a result of the irresponsible actions of Mr. Lanno and CT Heat Pros in these cases. While this judgement can’t undo that damage, hopefully it will help these consumers recover,” Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “The department is aware of other consumers that may have been adversely affected by the conduct of Justin Lanno and CT Heat Pros that were not named in this complaint. We will continue to pursue those investigations and administrative actions as appropriate.”

Consumers accused Lanno and CT Heat Pros of of improperly installing heating and cooling units, heating installation causing issues with existing cool systems, associated water piping leaks, undersized duct work in addition to shoddy workmanship.

Lanno and CT Heat Pros allegedly missed appointments, did not return phone calls or requests for refunds.

The Department of Consumer Protection said Lanno was never licensed to perform any occupational work including heating, piping cooling duct of sheet work.

Consumers can file complaints about home improvement contractors by emailing dcp.investigations@ct.gov or calling (860) 713-6180. Consumers may also file a complaint online or chat directly with a member of the DCP Complaint Center by visiting ct.gov/DCP.