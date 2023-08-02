NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police arrested a Bloomfield man for allegedly participating in a gift card and loyalty card scam at Wood-n-Tap restaurants in Connecticut, authorities said.

Beginning in 2020, 34-year-old Calvin Ortique of Bloomfield allegedly obtained information about gift card numbers and redeemed $20,000 in value, police said.

He and others are accused of using the stolen card numbers to make fraudulent e-gift cards.

Restaurant guests around the state found that their cards had no value when they tried to use them.

Ortique was charged with first-degree computer crimes, first-degree forgery, first-degree identity theft, first-degree larceny and first-degree conspiracy larceny.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.

Ortique is currently employed with the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) but officials said his employment is a pending matter at this time.

Guests of Wood-n-Tap can check their gift card balances at woodntap.com, and those who think they have been impacted can contact Loss Prevention at Wood-n-Tap at lossprevention@wntus.com.