WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is looking to improve safety at a busy and dangerous intersection in West Hartford known as Bishops Corner, where Route 44 Albany Avenue meets Route 218 North Main Street.

Connecticut Department of Transportation Spokesman Josh Morgan said pedestrians currently must cross one lane of traffic without a walk signal, hoping drivers yield at the right-turn channeling lane, before crossers make it onto an island with the walk signal push button to cross the rest of the crosswalk.

“[Pedestrians] have to cross with no protection, stand on this island, and then hit the button and, kind of, wait there like a sitting duck,” Morgan said.

The proposed plan removes the islands and right-turn yield lanes, reconfiguring Bishops Corner to a traditional intersection and forcing drivers to stop before turning right.

Pedestrians and drivers have mixed reactions about the project.

“The development would be very nice for us [pedestrians]. It’s safer,” said Cynthia Baker of Hartford.

“Getting rid of the right-turn lane is going to make it back up North Main Street, especially during commuting times,” said Carolyn Norton of West Hartford.

Fredricka Forrester of Hartford said crossing the dangerous intersection can be the difference between life and death.

“It’s like a judgement call when you’re crossing because you have to look to see if the driver is stopping,” Forrester said.

CTDOT held a virtual meeting Thursday with public input, where leaders emphasized that they’re early in the process and construction is expected to start in 2025.

Leaders said the project should cost $5.5 Million, with 80 percent provided through federal funding and the other 20 percent coming from state funding.

CTDOT is accepting public comment through July 27. Construction is expected to last 18 months.