CT’s oldest newspaper The Hartford Courant to be sold to Alden Global Capital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Big news about Connecticut’s oldest newspaper – The Hartford Courant is being sold.

Employees are worried about their future and the future of the paper. This is a paper that covered the Revolutionary War as breaking news.

The Courant is the nation’s longest continuously published newspaper, and today the Tribune Company agreed to sell it to a hedge fund called Alden Global Capital.

In the past year, Tribune closed the Courant headquarters and moved the printing out of state. All employees work remotely.

This past weekend, there was a rally to “save the Courant” attended by employees, Senator Blumenthal, Mayor Bronin and others. Employees are afraid Alden will further decimate the Courant.

We did reach out to Alden Capital but did not yet hear back.

We will show much more on this Sunday at 10 am on This Week in Connecticut.