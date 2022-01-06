CT’s senators holding an event on Thursday to mark one year since the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday marks one year since the deadly attempted insurrection at the Capitol in Washington.

In Congress, a committee is still investigating what happened and which members of the government encouraged it.

Two Connecticut senators will be holding their own event on Thursday. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy were both at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. a year ago today. On Thursday, they will both be at the Capitol in Hartford talking about what they say is an ongoing threat to American democracy.

Last year on Jan. 6, supporters of former president Donald Trump attended a rally where Trump claimed he won the 2020 election. Trump then encourage his supporters to march from the rally to the Capitol, which they did, with deadly and destructive results.

The federal government is still investigating and prosecuting the rioters.

In Washington and around the country, there will be events on Thursday, marking the anniversary.