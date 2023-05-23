ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut Lottery players aren’t feeling lucky after a new, statewide system was installed last Sunday.

“Yeah, I’m going to stop playing, as of today,” said John Carr, of Meriden.

Carr went to three stores in Meriden and Wallingford, but none of them could read his older tickets. He was then forced to drive to the lottery’s headquarters in Rocky Hill, where his tickets were entered. He wasn’t a winner.

The lottery website has displayed messages about issues scanning tickets that were bought before May 21, along with Keno and Fast Play tickets purchased Monday morning.

The Connecticut Lottery said the old retail system was outdated, and the new one is the first upgrade since 2008.

“We’re experiencing what we consider a normal volume of, ‘I’m struggling with this,’ or, ‘Why did this message pop up?’” Smith said. “Nothing unusual at all.”

Smith said the lottery spent years working on the new system and hosted a training for its 2,800 Connecticut retailers.

Store employees News 8 spoke with said printing multiple tickets takes longer because the upgraded system resets.

“The previous machine was, kind of, user-friendly,” said Fakhir Syed, who works at Road Runners in Rocky Hill. “There are a few more steps in the new machine. You have to go the extra mile.”

That’s causing a longer wait.

“So, it’s actually taking longer and more difficult to punch in the numbers than it was before,” said Todd Kessel, the manager of Club Discount Liquors in Hartford.

Smith said the modern equipment will take time getting used to, and anyone experiencing issues should contact Connecticut Lottery.

“We take every ticket seriously because of its potential win value,” Smith said. “And so, everybody should be able to rely on this thing.”