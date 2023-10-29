HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — CVS Health will lay off an additional 70 workers this year in Hartford, according to a document filed with the state last week.

CVS Health had previously filed a WARN Act notice with the Connecticut Department of Labor in August, stating it would lay off 521 employees at its Farmington Avenue facility starting in October.

Monday, the company filed another notice stating that more employees in Hartford would lose their jobs on Dec. 30. The 70 includes some remote workers.

The list includes analysts, an administrative assistant, case managers, database administrators among others.

CVS Health is laying off more than 5,000 positions nationwide.