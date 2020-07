HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will join the state’s NAACP president and others Thursday to announce CVS Health will continue operating the ‘rapid result’ COVID-19 testing site at the Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center through September.

The rapid testing site had previously been scheduled to close next Friday. One of the testers at the site will perform a live demonstration of a self-swab test.

The event gets started at noon today.