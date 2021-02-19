Dad of teen killed by police in Wethersfield sues officer, town

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
wethersfield officer involved shooting hartford tribute 1_1555966391647.jpg.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The father of an 18-year-old man shot to death by a Connecticut police officer in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and is asking the state’s top prosecutor to order another investigation of the shooting, which was ruled to be justified.

Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier shot Anthony Vega Cruz as Cruz was trying to flee a traffic stop. Eulizier fired through the windshield as Cruz tried to drive away.

Related: Protesters demand reopening of fatal officer-involved shooting case in Wethersfield

Cruz’s father, Jose Vega-Colon, sued Eulizier and the town in federal court last week, his lawyers announced Thursday evening.

Related: Wethersfield officer involved in fatal April 2019 shooting following pursuit resigns

Eulizier’s lawyer disputes the lawsuit’s allegations and says Eulizier’s life was in danger.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Authentic Jamaican restaurant Jackie's Gourmet enriches New Britain community

News /

Tweet by CT Democratic majority leader ignites firestorm with vaccine-hesitant families

News /

Crews battle fire at multi-family home on South Main Street in West Hartford

News /

State police detective accused of DUI in Canton; on administrative suspension

News /

Hartford Yard Goats 2021 season schedule released; capital businesses excited about possible boost

News /

Another snowstorm is a welcomed event for some businesses, snow removal workers

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss