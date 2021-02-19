Dad of teen killed by police in Wethersfield sues officer, town

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The father of an 18-year-old man shot to death by a Connecticut police officer in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and is asking the state’s top prosecutor to order another investigation of the shooting, which was ruled to be justified.

Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier shot Anthony Vega Cruz as Cruz was trying to flee a traffic stop. Eulizier fired through the windshield as Cruz tried to drive away.

Cruz’s father, Jose Vega-Colon, sued Eulizier and the town in federal court last week, his lawyers announced Thursday evening.

Eulizier’s lawyer disputes the lawsuit’s allegations and says Eulizier’s life was in danger.