NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Central Connecticut State University police arrested a man in connection with the February 2023 death of a student.

Brandon Maynard (Central Connecticut State University police)

Saradina “Sara” Redman, a 21-year-old biomolecular science major, was found unresponsive on Feb. 26 in her residence hall, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where police said she later died.

Following a five-month investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Brandon Maynard of Danbury on Aug. 9 and him with second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics.

The chief state medical examiner’s office said Redman died from acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and olanzapine. Her death was ruled an accident.

Maynard appeared in court on Aug. 10 and remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

The university continues to offer counseling to anyone who needs or wants professional guidance. The phone number to call is (860) 832-1926.