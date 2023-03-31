NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special event is taking place Saturday to remember one of the victims of Sandy Hook, who should be celebrating her 17th birthday this weekend.

The 10th annual Dance for Ana with Love celebrates the life of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene. Her parents created the Ana Grace Project.

Ana Grace Marquez-Greene

News 8’s Dennis House asked Ana’s mother, Nelba Marquez-Greene, how she gets through the day.

“You know, you get through with events like Saturday, you get through knowing that people remember and love, and you get through with your faith, with your community. And our hearts are with the families of Tennessee and the 180 families that join us. It is something that we must address because this is brutally difficult. It will be Ana’s 17th birthday next week, and she should be here. In the meantime, we continue to dance with love.”

This year’s Dance for Ana with Love takes place Saturday, April, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CREC Ana Grace Academy of the Arts at 129 Griffen Rd. North in Bloomfield. It will feature dancing, food and other family-friendly activities.

The minimum donation is $1 per person. Learn more about the event here.