Dancers in Old Wethersfield put on patriotic performance to inspire people to vote

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — In honor of the election year, one local dance team is put on an impromptu patriotic dance performance Sunday. It’s all to encourage people to vote.

It’s been a long-standing tradition at the Griffith Academy of Dance’s annual recital that they put on a rendition of “Our Favorite Son” from the classic Broadway show “Will Rogers Follies.”

This year, all their large-scale performances were cancelled due to COVID-19, so they decided to take it outside and share it over social media.

Dancer Ailie Daley told News 8, “Ever since I was little, it’s been instilled in me how important it is to vote and to be educated. So I find it such a great opportunity that I’m able to vote this year.”

The academy is hoping their performances will highlight the importance of being heard and inspire people to cast their ballot in the presidential election this year.

