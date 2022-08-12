EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A beloved East Windsor soft serve ice cream shop and restaurant is closing its doors after 66 years in business.

Citing the changing times and a desire to retire, the owners of Dari Delite announced that this will be the dairy bar’s final year in business over Facebook.

The shop’s owners, Julie Preston Cortese and Frank Dziedziak, also stated that the building itself will not be for sale once the shop has closed. They said on Facebook “it’s an old and tired building like us,” and the decision not to sell is final. Instead, they will use the space for personal uses.

“We do want to thank everyone for the many years we were open. It wouldn’t have been possible without your support,” read the Facebook post. “We loved hearing about all the fond memories through the generations. We hope to see you before we close.”

The final date for the shop has not yet been announced by the owners.