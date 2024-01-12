NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Britain based DATTCO announced that a new fleet of electric school buses has been deployed to five school districts in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The 50 electric buses in Connecticut were made possible by a $33 million federal grant as part of the Clean School Bus Program.

Leaders call the grant a major milestone since these buses reduce emissions and pollutants in urban areas.

“These buses we’ve deployed in Connecticut, into Hartford Public Schools, where they will be operated by autumn transportation and at technical schools across Connecticut, for the Connecticut technical education and career system,” said Kevin DeVivo, general manager of DATTCO.

Today’s announcement also celebrated DATTCO’s 100th anniversary.

DATTCO’s general manager was presented a certificate of special recognition.