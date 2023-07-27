HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 2-year-old Hartford boy who died after falling out of a window had horrific, numerous skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to investigative documents.

According to the police report, the toddler was home with his four older siblings while his mother went to the store for food and diapers on Saturday afternoon. The boy was jumping on a bed when he allegedly fell from this window head-first.

The boy’s mother, Tabitha Frank, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a child.

Hartford’s state’s attorney said there will be charges reflecting the child’s “tragic and untimely death.”

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families knew Frank, telling News 8 a DCF worker reported to the home in April and was there again in mid-June. Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said a community agency was helping the family in recent weeks.

“This is an ongoing investigation, so we can’t talk specifically about this case,” Dorantes said.

While Dorantes couldn’t speak about the case, she said the conditions police found inside Saturday were nothing like what DCF workers reported.

In the report, police called the conditions abysmal with flies and bugs feeding on trash and curdled liquids on the floor and moldy food in the sink.

The officer also noted a lack of air conditioning and limited air flow causing an overwhelming foul odor.

The other four children were brought to the hospital for evaluation and are now in DCF custody.

“I think it’s important for us to talk about that notion of helping each other and that humanity of leaning in, particularly in the summertime when you don’t have that formal of kids going to school and there’s a lot of free time,” Dorantes said.

Dorantes highlighted the importance for relatives, friends and neighbors to speak up for families in need, saying it’s rare for children to be taken from families. She said most often, people just need extra support that the state can help with.

“Family members, often times, might see things over time, and it’s not just one big moment, but it’s things you recognize a person might be struggling that those are things that a formal agency may not see, but folks that are close to a family may,” Dorantes said. “Anybody can contact our 24/7 careline with information and the social worker that are there on the phone can talk through whether that reasonable suspicion reaches that threshold of abuse or neglect.”

Dorantes said families in need can go to www.connectingtocarect.org or dial 211 to see what resources are available in your area.

So far, the toddler’s father is not facing any charges because the children were in custody of the mother.

Frank was out on bond Thursday and due back in court in August.