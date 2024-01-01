HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The deadline to change political parties for the 2024 presidential preference primary election in the spring is Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to the Office of the Secretary of the State.

During the presidential primary election, members of a political party select their candidate for president. Only registered members of a political party may vote in the presidential preference primary election.

The presidential primary will occur on April 2. If a member of a political party wants to vote in a different party’s primary, they must change their registration 90 days before the election by this Tuesday, according to state officials.

Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas (D-Conn.) is urging voters to check on their voter registration to ensure they are ready to go in April for the primary election.

“It is important for voters to understand how the process works and not lose out on an opportunity to participate because of missing important deadlines,” Thomas said. “I hope this reminder encourages voters to check their voter registration to make sure they are ready to vote in April, as voters can sometimes be inadvertently unsubscribed from a party, be new to the state and unfamiliar with the election laws, or just not think about the Presidential Preference Primary until it is too late to make the change.”

If you are not registered with a party in the state, you are known as an “unaffiliated” voter. You can register with a party by March 15, to participate in the presidential preference primary, according to state officials.

Voters can look up their party affiliation by, clicking here.

You may also view the full 2024 presidential preference primary election calendar here.