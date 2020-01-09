Deadly use of force in 2016 Hartford officer-involved shooting was justified, state’s attorney says

Video above is from a previous story and may be graphic to some

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the state’s attorney, the use of deadly use of force in an officer-involved shooting in July 2019 has been found as justified.

On Thursday, Matthew C. Gedansky, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Hartford, released an independent report concerning the use of deadly physical force by Hartford police that resulted in the death of 41-year-old Alphonso Zaporta on July 26, 2019.

Reports state Zaporta, of Windsor, sped away from officers in a stolen car when they tried to pull him over during a criminal investigation.

Police eventually used a stop stick to stop the car.

When officers approached Zaporta he lunged at officers.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Body camera footage from shooting

Footage shows Detective Zack Sherry shooting and killing Zaporta.

Since the incident, body camera footage from all three officers was released.

After watching the footage, listening to audio, and looking at other evidence, Gedansky determined that Zaporta’s death was justified under Connecticut state law to protect “officers and civilians in the immediate area from the use of imminent physical force.”

“I again extend my condolences to Mr. Zaporta’s family on the tragic loss of their loved one,” Gedansky said. “I also wish to thank the Connecticut State Police, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Forensic Science Laboratory and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for their exhaustive work on this matter.”