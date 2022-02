HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A homicide investigation is underway on Franklin Avenue in Hartford Thursday afternoon.

Hartford police responded to the 200 block of Franklin Avenue between Barker and Adelaide streets.

News 8 confirmed a body was discovered on the sidewalk in front of La Fonda Bar Restaurante.

Details are limited at this time. News 8 has a crew on scene.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.