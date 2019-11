WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former, trail-blazing mayor of Hartford has died, a year ago.

Carrie Saxon Perry was the first African-American woman elected to lead a major city in the Northeast. She was the mayor of Hartford from 1987-93.

Our partners at the Hartford Courant reported Perry had a heart attack and died at Waterbury Hospital, last November.

It is unclear why her death went unreported until now. Perry was 87-years-old.