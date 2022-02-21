NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in New Britain are investigating after a firefighter died in January.

According to New Britain Fire Department Chief Raul Ortiz, Matthew Dizney, a firefighter in the city, was found dead in his Southington home on Jan. 26.

In the course of the investigation surrounding those circumstances, Ortiz said “certain evidence” was recovered that is now the subject of a joint investigation by the New Britain Police and Fire Departments.

“As a public safety agency our first priority is the safety of the people and property of the City of New Britain,” Ortiz said. “As Chief of the Department, I have been instructed by the Mayor to take all the necessary steps to ensure that the highest levels of professionalism continue to be upheld by the NBFD in their service to New Britain’s residents.”

Ortiz said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided when available.

