Debate continues over controversial John Mason statue at state Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The debate over the statue of Capt. John Mason outside the state Capitol, who led the massacre of the Pequot Indians during the battle of Mystic in 1637, continued Thursday.

Historians, tribal leaders, and a descendent of Mason weighed in on a provision tucked into the state budget, which states the statue to be removed from above an entrance at the Capitol building in Hartford.

The State Capitol Preservation and Restoration Commission conducted the forum.

