Debate over school mascots heats up in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A big vote could take place Tuesday night in West Hartford.

The town is at the center of a battle over Native American high school mascots.

The agenda for Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., says they are recommending a vote during the meeting on the use of “Chieftain” and “Warrior.”

This comes after legislation passed last year in Connecticut that would remove funding to schools from tribes if they did not discontinue using nicknames or mascots that reference their tribes.

Based on that provision, the Board of Education requested a review of the history surrounding the use of those two terms, Chieftain at Conard High School and Warrior at Hall High School, including receiving input from tribes in the state.

In 2015, the Board of Education discontinued the use of mascots under these names, but decided to keep the nicknames.

It is not known yet whether a vote will take place.

