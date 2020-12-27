Body found in burning car on Shultas Place in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating a car fire where a body was found Saturday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Hartford PD patrol officers responded to the area of 114 Shultas Place on a report of a vehicle on fire.

Officials report that Hartford Fire extinguished the fire and alerted officers that there was a deceased individual inside of the car.

The car is described as a black Acura.

“A crime scene was immediately established and the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation,” according to Hartford Police.

Police have not identified the victim.

Officials report that this incident is being investigated as a Homicide.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

